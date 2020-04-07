Live Now
Ohio creates Office of Small Business Relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s press conference, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the creation of The Office of Small Business Relief to help small businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Office of Small Business Relief will help coordinate efforts and identify ways to provide support for the nearly 950,000 small businesses that are operating in Ohio,” Husted said.

He added the office will be housed in the developmental services agency and will be run by Lydia Mihalik, the Ohio Director of the Development Services Agency.

“We feel that they will do a fantastic job,” Husted said. “They’re really going to be there to help people navigate the recovery fund component of this for small businesses, regulatory reform issues and other services.”

For more information, please visit www.coronavirus.Ohio.gov/businesshelp.

