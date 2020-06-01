Ohio Controlling Board approves $873 million in COVID-19 relief funds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio state Controlling Board approved another round of funding to support efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak statewide and provide relief for Ohio’s schools and small businesses. The funding is worth $873 million, according to House Democrats.

“Ohio is still behind in testing, and while this funding doesn’t achieve what’s needed, it’s a step in the right direction,” said House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron). “Additionally, we’re able to direct more funds to strengthen our public schools and support small businesses, especially our minority-owned businesses who’ve been hit hardest amid the uncertainty of this pandemic.”

State funds approved by the Controlling Board Monday include:

$238.4 million to the Ohio Department of Health to conduct lab testing to combat the COVID-19 outbreak

$3 million for the Ohio Department of Medicaid for emergency preparedness in nursing home facilities in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak

$3.9 million to the Ohio Department of Health for the purchase of reagents and lab supplies

“The ongoing health and economic crisis has had a profound impact on our state’s bottom line, resulting in some hard but necessary cuts to spending,” said Rep. Erica Crawley (D-Columbus). “This influx of federal funds helps to stop the bleeding, but we will have more work to do to ensure fiscal stability while maintaining critical taxpayer services.”

The Controlling Board approved an additional $628 million in federal funds to address the fiscal impact of coronavirus on state and local governments and small businesses, including: