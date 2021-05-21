Ohio congressional representatives split on commission to investigate the insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- This week the House of Representatives voted to establish a commission to investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The commission would be bipartisan, and the vote was anything but and Ohio’s representatives were just as split as the rest of the nation.

“I think it’s very important in a bipartisan way that we look into it, why’d it happen and then how do we respond,” said Rep. Tim Ryan, (D)- Ohio 13.

The vote on Wednesday to create the commission to investigate and attempt to prevent future acts as we say on January 6th received 175 no votes, all were republican. Ohio Republican Representatives Dave Joyce and Anthony Gonzalez were two of the 35 Republicans who voted yes.

Congressman Bob Gibbs voted no. In a statement Gibbs said:

“I fail to see the utility of a blue-ribbon commission on this topic. Firstly, there are already numerous ongoing investigations, including the Department of Justice’s own prosecution of those who engaged in this horrific attack. Secondly, we already know it was pre-meditated and not spontaneous. Thirdly, we already know of the security failures in the lead-up to January 6th, which are being addressed in the supplemental security funding legislation. Lastly, there have been sustained attacks on federal facilities all of last year, as Antifa and affiliated criminals routinely attempted to burn down a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Yet these attacks on a federal institution are being swept under the rug by Congressional Democrats. All the creation of this panel would do is provide another political circus for Democrats and the mainstream media to attack Republicans. Add this to another in the long list of commissions that investigates, deliberates, and opines but ultimately does nothing.” Bob Gibbs

“Get to the truth and then we got to respond to the truth. Even though, even though it may not be the truth some members want to realize,” said Rep. Ryan.

Ohio Congressman Troy Balderson also voted no. A statement from his office said:

“Congressman Balderson firmly believes those who perpetrated the attack on the Capitol on January 6 should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. The Department of Justice and the FBI are currently investigating the activities of January 6 and charging those that broke the law. The Department of Justice has announced that more than 400 individuals have been arrested for their role in storming the Capitol, with federal prosecutors expecting to prosecute at least 100 more individuals. In addition, two Senate committees are reviewing the incident and the Architect of the Capitol is working to find and remedy security vulnerabilities that exist. The House should similarly work through the appropriate committees in a bipartisan effort. The congressman has deep concerns about how the creation of a completely new investigatory body at this time might impede ongoing efforts to deliver justice to the parties responsible for the violence and uncover information about the security failures that allowed this attack to transpire.” Troy Balderson

“We also need to find out what we’re going to do to secure the capital, what are we going to do with the capitol police, how are we going to have a quick response force,” said Rep. Ryan.

The fate of the commission is now in the Senate’s hands, it’s yet to be seen if it will have enough support to pass.