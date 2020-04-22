Ohio building and training a new workforce to combat COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said this week the state has been building a workforce in order to be more aggressive with testing and contact tracing with each new case of COVID-19.

“You need an army,” Dr. Acton said. “You need 10 to 15 people per 100,000 population and that is the army we’ve been building and are continuing to build.”

At Columbus Public Health, Dr. Mysheika Roberts says she has been able to scale up using in-house staff.

“Prior to COVID-19, I had seven nurses who did infectious disease investigation,” Roberts said. “I’ve added 43 additional people to that team. That’s what we’re doing right now and we’re getting anywhere from 30 to 40 new cases a day.”

Dr. Roberts says the state is enlisting volunteers because some of the smaller health departments in Ohio don’t have the manpower needed to do all the contact tracing work.

“Those interviews take anywhere from an hour to two hours,” Roberts said. “Where do you live, where do you work, who do you live with and, from 48 hours before you started having symptoms until you got diagnosed, who did you expose yourself to whether it be at work or at home, where did you go. And then based on that information, get contact info for those people.”

Roberts says for every case, they have to follow up with four to six different contacts, on average. They track those contacts down and tell them to self quarantine for 14 days.

Public health officials say responding quickly to each new case of COVID-19 will be a key to containing the virus and preventing a rebound of cases.

Dr. Acton says the state is partnering with medical schools and professional schools to train volunteers.

“Alongside our experienced public health officials, we’re going to bring new troops to the table,” Dr. Acton said. “It’s kind of bootstraps but they’ll actually be doing a lot of this work virtually.”