Ohio bans horses from areas affected by contagious disease ahead of Quarter Horse Congress

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it is banning the import of horses from areas with confirmed cases of a highly contagious viral disease.

Vesicular Stomatitis is a disease that primarily affects horses. It can also infect cattle, swine, sheep and goats. It causes blister-like lesions, which burst and leave open wounds. It is extremely painful and can lead to an inability to eat and lameness.

The restriction currently affects horses from some counties in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. It includes horses planning to attend the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus.

The Quarter Horse Congress takes place from October 1 through October 27. The event attracts more than 650,000 people to the Columbus area over its four weeks.

“VSV has not been detected in Ohio and we are taking every precaution possible to keep it that way,” said ODA State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey. “With the All American Quarter Horse Congress coming, we thought it was important to restrict further movement to prevent the disease’s potential spread.”

VSV is highly contagious, with biting insects being the most common method of transmission. Humans can also contract VSV by coming into contact with lesions, saliva, or nasal secretions from infected animals. In people, the disease causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle ache, headache, and nausea.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a list of suspected and confirmed cases.