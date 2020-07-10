Ohio awards CARES ACT funding for victim service providers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that nearly three dozen local victim service providers have been awarded a total of $1.2 million to safely support victims of crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 34 agencies qualified for grants through the Family Violence Prevention and Services CARES Act grant program.

“Although we still encourage people to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic, home can be a dangerous place for victims of family and domestic violence,” said Governor DeWine. “This funding will help victim service providers offer shelter and other services to victims in a way that keeps them safe from violence and from COVID-19.”

The victim service agencies can use the grant funding to help them purchase cleaning supplies, medical supplies, or provide alternative housing (such as a hotel) for those who need to be quarantined away from their home due to safety concerns.

The funding will be administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, as part of the CARES Act to support agencies in taking measures to help prevent the spread of, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 65 local agencies were awarded $2 million in late June through a similar CARES Act program for criminal justice agencies. OCJS is still accepting applications for additional Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding on a continual basis while funding is available, and there is no cap.

For more information, including the list of today’s awardees, please visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov.