Ohio Attorney General addresses price gouging amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says price gouging is widespread in Ohio. His office has received more than 900 complaints since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yost’s office announced the settlement Thursday of a lawsuit against a Northeast Ohio man was accused of selling N-95 face masks at 18 times the cost prior to the pandemic.

“That’s not supply and demand, that’s not the market, that’s hostage taking,” Yost said.

Mario Salwan of Chagrin Falls will refund more than $15,000 to customers who purchased the masks and surrender 570 masks, which will be donated to a hospital in Cleveland.

The price gouging complaints filed over the past two months cover a wide range of products from milk and eggs, to toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Cory Chalmers is the president of a biohazard and infection control cleanup company called Steri-Clean. His employees wear gloves, masks and protective suits when they clean office buildings, cruise ships and homes. Chalmers filed complaint against a supplier in Northwest Ohio for jacking up prices on personal protective equipment.

“They were selling a few boxes of gloves for $1,500 and suits that we normally buy for four or five dollars for upwards of $50 and $60 per suit,” Chalmers said. “These are things that we need. These are things that nurses in hospitals and doctors need.”

Yost said his office uses antitrust and consumer protection laws to pursue offenders. He said he has asked the state legislature for a new law specific to price gouging.