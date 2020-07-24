Ohio Athletic Conference postpones fall sports season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Presidents Council of the Ohio Athletic conference (OAC) announced Friday that it has postponed all NCAA competition through December 31, 2020.

The announcement affects 10 conference teams: Mount Union, John Carroll, Baldwin-Wallace, Ohio Northern, Heidelberg, Marietta, Wilmington, Muskingum, Otterbein and Capital.

“The OAC believes we can continue to provide an excellent experience for our student athletes,” said Tim Gleason, Commissioner of OAC. “While continuing to make the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, families, fans and campus communities our highest priority.”

The fall sports that have intercollegiate competition postponed include cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball.  The winter-season sports of basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, and wrestling will also have intercollegiate competition postponed during the 2020 calendar year, with plans to resume in January 2021.

