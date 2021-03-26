Ohio and U.S. unemployment rates inch lower

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The February unemployment rates for Ohio and the U.S. have dropped slightly in the past month.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that the state’s unemployment rate was 5.0% in February 2021, down from 5.3% the previous month. The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in February was 289,000, which is 117,000 fewer than reported in January.

Compared to one year ago before pandemic health orders went into effect, Ohio’s unemployment rate increased from 4.7% to 5.0%.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February was 6.2%, down from 6.3% in January, and up from 3.5% in February 2020, according to ODJFS.