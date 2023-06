COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert was briefly issued Friday morning for two children missing from Thornville in Perry County.

Officials were looking for two children, ages 6 and 4, who were taken about 4:30 a.m. The alert was canceled about an hour later, with no information immediately available on where the children were found or of their condition.

