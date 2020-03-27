Ohio 2020 Primary Election extended

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike Dewine signed House Bill 197 Friday afternoon as promised. Also known as the “Corona Bill,” it made its way through the Ohio House and was signed by the governor during his Friday update on coronavirus in Ohio.

When it comes to the March 17, 2020 Presidential Primary, the first action the law takes in this part of the “Corona Bill” is to void the Secretary of State’s directive issued from March 16, 2020.

Then it sets a deadline of April 28 at 7:30 p.m. for all ballots to have been received. All ballots must be received by the elector’s respective county board of elections no later than May 8, 2020 should they be postmarked before April 27, 2020.

Until the extended time period ends, there will be no counting of ballots, release any portion of the counting of any ballots, and will not process any voter registration application submitted after February 18, 2020.

Anyone who registered to vote by the February 18 deadline may cast a ballot before then, and it will be counted if received by 7:30 PM April 28, 2020.

Click here to fill out and print the application for absentee ballot to vote by mail.

The bill also budgets $7 million for Secretary of State expenditures.

You can read the bill for yourself here. Scroll to page 342 to read section 32 dealing with the March 17 Primary Election

You can see all of the races in Central Ohio at NBC4i.com’s Your Local Election Headquarters page.