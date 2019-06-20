Officials name victims of deadly house fire

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials have identified the victims of one of two Ohio fires that killed a total of four children and two adults.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said the victims of a Tuesday house fire were 72-year-old Dennis Erckert, 49-year-old Kelly Waters and 6-year-old Jeremiah Rutter.

That blaze was near the Perry County village of Thornville, about 35 miles east of Columbus. Officials believe it started in the kitchen.

Authorities haven’t released the names of three children who died in Tuesday’s barn fire in Coshocton County, about 70 miles northeast of Columbus. Officials said they were between ages 12 and 15 and were having a sleepover in the barn. The cause hasn’t been determined.

A survivor of the barn fire remains hospitalized, with no word on that child’s condition.