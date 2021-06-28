Officials: Body of missing girl found at Eastwood MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews found the body of what is believed to be of a missing 9-year-old girl at Eastwood MetroPark Monday morning.

Dayton Fire Department captain Brad French said crews found the body of the girl at approximately 11 a.m., downstream from where the girl was first reported missing. He said the Montgomery County Coroner is on the way to the scene to identify the victim.

Saturday, first responders came to the park for a call of four children in need of help. Three of the four children were found and rescued. French said two of the children were pulled out by bystanders. At least two children were taken to the hospital. But Saturday, unfavorable conditions on the river kept rescuers from continuing their search.

Sunday, they restarted their efforts. Benjamin Laprairie, a man who lives in the area and visits the park often, volunteered himself to help with the search. He says most people in the area know how dangerous the water conditions can be.

“It is not wise for any children to be unsupervised over there at all. The current is too strong. Its too strong for grown men to swim in there,” he said.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.