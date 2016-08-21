Official: Rhoden family familiar with killers

News

by: Joe Clark

Posted: / Updated:
RHODEN FAMILY_116774

Bookmark our Rhoden family shootings: Murder trials for Wagner family members page for live coverage from all Wagner family court appearances. George Wagner IV is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing and scheduling conference on January 21, 2020. George Wagner III is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on February 11, 2020.

WAVERLY, OH (AP) – The Ohio attorney general says whoever killed eight members from the same family in Ohio were familiar with the victims, their homes and the surrounding area.

Attorney General Mike DeWine has also told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies on what’s become a monthslong investigation.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in four Pike County homes in April. No one has been arrested for the slayings.

DeWine told the newspaper that people living in the area know more than what they’ve told investigators.

The Pike County sheriff has said more than one person was involved in killing the family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools