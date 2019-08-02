Officer charged with faking shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WVTM/NBC News) A Birmingham, Alabama police officer has been fired and is facing criminal charges after allegedly staging a shooting attack.

“I wish I was here to tell you about another great story of valor and heroism – one of honor – but I’m not,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “Instead, I’m here to talk about stolen valor.”

Officer Keith Buchanan was patrolling an area on July 21st when he radioed a call for help, with gunshots audible in the background.

Fellow officers searched for Buchanan and eventually found him on the ground near some railroad tracks “appearing to be unconscious and holding his gun.”

Buchanan was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors reportedly said that he was uninjured.

Investigators ultimately determined the entire incident was a hoax.