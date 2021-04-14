Officer arrested, charged in shooting death of Daunte Wright

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCMH) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has arrested a former Brooklyn Center police officer in connection with the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter was taken into custody this morning and will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on a charge of second degree manslaughter, according to authorities.

The white police officer fatally shot Wright, who is Black, during a traffic stop. Potter is a 26-year veteran of the force and had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting.

According to body cam video, Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she meant to go for her Taser.

“I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” the officer is heard shouting on her body cam footage released Monday. She draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police outside his car and gets back behind the wheel.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and the officer is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.”

Potter released a one-paragraph letter of resignation.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Potter wrote.

Protests erupted nationwide following the Daunte Wright shooting, including in downtown Columbus.