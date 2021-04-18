Off-road vehicle crash kills Perry County man

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Perry County man has died following the crash of a side-by-side off-road vehicle.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Garey Road NE near Old Junction Road N around 12:45 Sunday morning.

Authorities say 56-year-old Jerry Spohn of Junction City attempted to make a left turn onto Old Junction Road N when he lost control of his 2021 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000, and went off the road.

OSP says the vehicle hit a stop sign and overturned.

Spohn was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 52-year-old Shiela Spears-Hill was partially thrown from the vehicle. She was flown by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center.

OSP says impairment is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

