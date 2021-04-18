Off-campus party leads to destruction on Chittenden Ave. near OSU

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An off-campus block party near The Ohio State University, known as Chitt Fest, turned destructive overnight.

Hundreds of students filled the street and at least five cars were flipped over along the avenue; several more had smashed out windows.

At least 30 CPD cruisers made their way down the avenue to disperse the crowds around 3 a.m. Sunday.

City street sweepers were brought in to clean up all the beer cans and trash left behind.

All of the flipped cars have been towed away.

Stay with NBC4i for the latest on this developing story.