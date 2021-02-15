ODOT prepares for another round of winter weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing to battle another round of wintry weather this week.

And with all the snow and ice expected to hit the roads, they have got more than 200 crews working around the clock to handle it.

“The crews here in Central Ohio, have driven almost 2,000,000 lane miles, just for ice and snow removal. Which is the equivalent of driving around 270, more than 23,000 times,” said Brooke Ebersole, PIO for ODOT Columbus.

Ebersole says just one of their truck routes can take anywhere from an hour and a half, to two hours.

It’s why they’re staffed in 12-hour shifts, in order to keep roadways, ramps and bridges clear throughout the day.

But their biggest challenge so far, is the temperature.

“Anytime we see temperatures dip below twenty degrees, salt becomes much less effective so at that point we have to move into our liquid deicers,” said Ebersole. “That’s our beat heat, which contains beat juice, and our calcium chloride, that is a liquid kind of spray on the asphalt. Keeps ice and snow from bonding to the pavement quite as quickly.”

However, to do their jobs properly, ODOT is asking drivers to give them plenty of space and patience.

Because these trucks can hold at least twelve tons of salt, and their weight is only multiplied by the plow blade sitting on front of it.

“That plow blade itself without the truck, weighs about 2,000 pounds and it’s about 12 feet wide, so it’s much heavier and much wider than the vehicle you’re operating,” said Ebersole.