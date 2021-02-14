ODOT gets ready for up to a half foot of snow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wow a plow odot snow plow snowplow generic_380020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for the next big snow storm.

According to NBC4 meteorologists, up to six inches are expected overnight Monday into Tuesday.

To prepare, ODOT says it will be fully staffed in central Ohio beginning at midnight Sunday. Drivers are scheduled to work 12-hour shifts until the storm passes and roadways are clear.

ODOT says drivers should expect snow-covered roadways and hazardous travel conditions Monday through Tuesday as their crews work to clear the snowfall. Salt on the roads from previous storms is designed to help melt the initial precipitation.

ODOT says it will also increase the concentration of calcium chloride on the road as the temperatures become more extreme.

ODOT reminds drivers to give their crews plenty of room to work — this is in response to ODOT plows being hit six times in the past two weeks.

Drivers are urged to check the condition of freeways before they head out by downloading the OHGO app or visiting OHGO.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools