ODJFS updates benefits system in bid to serve more out-of-work Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is finalizing system updates so more than 95,000 additional Ohioans can start claiming unemployment benefits.

Programming updates for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program are expected to be complete on Jan. 31. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, or CARES Act, was signed on December 27, 2020, and has taken time to implement, according to ODJFS.

January 31 – Additional 11 weeks of PEUC As a result, more than 95,000 additional Ohioans will be eligible to receive these benefits, including many of those who formerly received Federal-State Extended Benefits. Eligible individuals also will receive the $300 FPUC payments. The CARES Act provided up to 13 weeks of PEUC benefits for Ohioans who exhausted their maximum 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits, through December 26. The new legislation provides an additional 11 weeks of PEUC, but new programming is necessary to make them available to claim.

February 6 – New PUA Applications, Payment Fix As a result, Ohioans new to PUA will be able to apply, claim weeks and receive benefits. In addition, an estimated 155,453 PUA claimants who had balances on their accounts of up to 7 weeks can again be paid, provided they have no other issues holding their claims. Eligible individuals also will receive the $300 FPUC payments.

ODJFS is currently paying unemployment benefits to more than 245,000 Ohioans; nearly 98,000 who are receiving traditional unemployment benefits and more than 144,000 who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

According to ODJFS, Anyone eligible to receive benefits between December 27 and March 13 will also receive the supplemental $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments.

ODJFS is posting updates with target implementation dates at jfs.ohio.gov/caa, Frequently Asked Questions at unemployment.ohio.gov, and an infographic showing all the available unemployment programs.