ODJFS: Jobless Ohioans begin receiving payments from $1.9 trillion stimulus package

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has begun issuing additional payments to jobless Ohioans under the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, also known as the American Rescue Plan. In addition, the time period to receive traditional unemployment benefits has been lengthened from 24 to 53 weeks.

The federal 1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill was signed into law this month to counteract the economic impact of the pandemic.

Those receiving assistance under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can now claim all available weeks as spelled out in the recently passed legislation. The amount of time to receive benefits under PUCA is extended from 50 weeks to 79.

According to ODJFS, people with PUA weeks remaining from the previous extension can continue to claim benefits if they remain unemployed through April 10.

ODJFS is providing disbursement updates on its website.