ODJFS: initial jobless claims and suspected fraud cases continue to drop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says about 1,200 initial jobless claims, out of 23,117 reported in the past week, have been flagged for potential fraud.

That number of possible fraud cases is down dramatically from a March report when nearly 20,000 out of 115,000 unemployment claims were flagged in a one-week period.

Continuing jobless claims numbered 265,461 in the week from April 4 through April 10, which is 510,841 fewer than — or about 34% of — the peak last year. That included both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. A total of 166,414 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week.

Over the last 56 weeks, the department has distributed more than $9.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 986,000 Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $10.3 billion in pandemic assistance payments to more than 1 million Ohioans.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim is urged to report it immediately. Click “Report Identity Theft,” on the ODJFS web site or call 833-648-0394.