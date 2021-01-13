ODJFS creates portal to address ID theft for unemployment fraud

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has created an online portal for tax payers to report identity theft.

The department believes stolen identities may be a bigger problem this tax cycle due to a high number of fraudulent pandemic-related unemployment claims.

Ohioans who receive a 1099-G tax form but did not receive unemployment benefits in 2020 can visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click on “Report Identity Theft.”

The agency plans to process and investigate reports, then issue corrections to the Internal Revenue Service, if warranted.

