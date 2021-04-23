ODH to display county by county COVID-19 positivity rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio Department of Health is making it easier to track the spread of Covid-19 closer to home.

Starting Monday, April 26, the ODH Covid-19 Dashboard will display county-by-county Covid test positivity rates. The data will update every Monday and will reflect data collected over the previous two weeks.

”It’s something our local health departments across the state have asked us for,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s Chief Medical Officer. “We’re confident this information will now better inform decision making in their communities,” Vanderhoff said the positivity rates will play a role in decisions to reduce or add emergency health restrictions. Other factors include the number of hospitalizations and ICU beds available.

After an upward trend in those factors in April, Vanderhoff said the data is beginning to show slight signs of improvement statewide.