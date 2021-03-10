Ohio Department of Health revises COVID-19 travel guidance, eliminates self-quarantine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is doing away with the COVID-19 travel advisory that recommends self-quarantining after a visit to states with higher positive testing rates.

Starting March 10, ODH will eliminate the state-by-state list that had been regularly updated warning of states that had a positivity rate of 15% or higher. Travelers had been urged to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Ohio in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Instead, ODH is urging Ohioans to review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance when considering out-of-state travel.

These include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands.

Additional CDC guidance includes the following tips: