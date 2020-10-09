ODH allows nasal, oral piercings following increase in infections

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A spike in infections from do-it-yourself attempts has prompted the Ohio Department of Health to amend its health order to now allow specific piercings.

According to an ODH news release, reports of people trying to do their own oral and nasal piercings has resulted in “infections and other negative results.”

“With proper precautions, ODH believes it is safer for individuals for piercings to be performed by licensed professionals,” the state wrote in the release.

In order for the piercings to be performed, the piercer must wear a mask and either a face shield or protective eyewear, which ODH defines as eyewear without gaps between the glasses and the face to protect from splashes and sprays. In addition, the ODH said the customer must also wear a mask both before and after the piercing.

The update is to the state’s order that reopened hair and nail salons, day spas, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing and tanning facilities, which was initially signed May 14.