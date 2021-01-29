ODE seeks sponsors for Summer Food Service Program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Education is looking for local nonprofit agencies to help sponsor this summer’s lunch program.

The Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals for children ages 1-18, and those with special needs up to age 21, during the summer break. It’s sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which reports serving 53 million summer meals nationwide in 2020.

“The Summer Food Service Program helps provide children with healthy meals to fuel a summertime full of learning, growing and having fun,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “There are so many exciting things for children to experience during their summer break, and hunger shouldn’t be one of them.”

According to ODE, a sponsoring organization must be:

A public or nonprofit private school;

A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;

A unit of local, municipal, county or state government;

A public or nonprofit college or university; or

A private nonprofit organization.

ODI is particularly seeking help in southern Ohio counties, as well as rural communities.

Potential sponsors are invited to complete a survey at education.ohio.gov.