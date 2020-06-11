Nursing homes begin to allow family visits outside

As nursing homes begin to allow outdoor visitation, families are still hoping for a better quality of life inside.

One woman says quarantine has been tough on her mom who has suffered everything from the virus, to boredom, to confusion.

“No person said when I get old I want to go live in a nursing home so I can just wait to die,” said Daughter of Maxine Decker, Rita.

For the past 7 years, Decker has lived in a nursing home.. in the same room with the same person. A few weeks ago she was moved to a “safe hall” to protect her from COVID-19 and was diagnosed with the virus one week later. “The Saturday after she was moved they called us in for [her] end of life. They didn’t think she was going to live.” Maxine did live but sadly her roommate didn’t make it.

As Decker recovers physically, her daughter Rita says she’s struggling mentally. Rita says the move confused her, she doesn’t know where her friend is or why she can only see family through glass. “I don’t want that for my mom. If all I have with her is a day left in this world, up to God, I don’t want it to be spent scared and alone.”

Rita has asked for more staff to help with phone calls, answering family questions and human interaction. The states ombudsmen, Beverley Laubert says having enough staff for this is critical.

“With the extra time it takes to put on and take off PPE and administering medications they should really try to increase their staff to make sure its level.” Getting enough healthy people to come in has been a challenge Laubert says.

It has led to delays in calls to families and questions over what’s going on inside. “We need to have good communication. Facilities should be going overboard with communications to set peoples minds at ease.”

As Maxine prepares for another birthday..Rita hopes to celebrate with her. “She will be 94. and I want her around until she is 104. She is our mom she never gave up on us. We can not give up on her.

We can not give up on these people. They need life. They need, they deserve more.” Rita says she would like facilities to allow at least one family member inside of buildings with full PPE — now word on if or when that could happen.

If you have complaints about the staffing at your nursing home or how they have responded to the pandemic you can file them with the Ohio Health Department or the State Attorney Generals office.

If you are planning to visit with loved ones in the nursing home AARP says they are working ahead to keep you safe.

“What we are asking for from a congressional level, a state level and at local level is that these nursing homes are provided the proper PPE for visitors should, when those facilities start to reopen.” said AARP Associate State Director Latoya Peterson. In the meantime she suggests you ask your nursing home specific questions about how they are responding to the positive cases of corona virus and if they have enough staff to handle virtual visits. If you have questions or complaints you can contact AARP at 1 (888) 687-2277.