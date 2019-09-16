Nurse making bands of hope for children battling cancer

FRANKFORT, KY (WLEX) September is childhood cancer awareness month, and one nurse is going above and beyond to help the cause by bringing hope to her patents through accessories.

Accessories help pull it all together, whether it be an outfit or a state of mind. Something like a headband or scrunchie with a fun print can change someone’s entire day.

So, in her time between shifts pediatric oncologist nurse, Sarah Robinson spends her time sewing up hope.

“I just felt like I needed to do more,” Robinson said, “Even though it’s just a headband, it’s not a lot, but if it could help restore their confidence just in the slightest bit, that means the world to me.”

She learned to sew specifically for this project, which she calls “Hopebands.” For every headband sold, another is donated to a child battling cancer. She even makes chemo caps for little boys.

