Number of vaccinations rising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Students, staff, and faculty continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the spring semester comes to a close at The Ohio State University.

According to Dr. Andrew Thomas, the chief clinical officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 48% of the university community has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Thomas told NBC4 more than 40% of the university’s students, or approximately 28,000 students, have received at least their first dose.

“When you look across the state, that same age 20 to 30 age group, it’s less than 30% of individuals are vaccinated,” Thomas said. “In our students, it’s well above 40%. We’re quite proud of their commitment both to their own health, but also to the health of our community.”

Thomas said the goal is for 70 percent of the university community to be vaccinated by the time the fall semester begins.

“We’d like to be higher than that, obviously,” he said. “We’d love to be as close to 100% as possible, but we know that’s not mostly likely going to happen, but at a floor, we’d like to get above 70% for sure by fall semester.”

The university has opened a vaccination site for students, faculty, and staff inside the Ohio Union. Appointments can be made through MyChart by clicking here, or by calling (614) 688-VAXX (8299). There is also walk-in availability at the site, which will be open from 11 a.m. through 4:45 p.m., on weekdays through at least May 7.