November Project brings Columbus together for fitness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a movement that’s gaining traction across the globe. The November Project has been around for awhile but just joined hands with a group called Crushing it Columbus.

The group has been meeting on the steps outside of COSI for over a year and now they are finally affiliated with the group. The organization itself started years ago in Boston and now is in 51 cities across the globe, including Columbus.

Satkartar Khalsa was a part of a November Project back in California. She moved to Columbus to attend med school at OSU. She knew in some way she had to either be a part of November Project or start it herself here.

“I wanted to bring that positive attitude and all of that community to Columbus,” explained Khalsa.”We don’t have a lot of free fitness opportunities and this is available to all.”

She says that there is no discrimination and everyone is welcome. They started with a handful of people and now expect between 60-75 every week.

“We have people who have never been to a gym before and people who do triathlons. All you have to do is start. You just have to come one day a week,” noted Satkartar.



Stuart Kirk heard about the movement over 5 years ago and when he heard about it starting up he jumped right in.

“I feed off of it and it livens me up every week. My weeks are based on Wednesday,” expressed Kirk. “When I get here I just feed off the energy and that pushes me through the rest of the week and into the weekend. This is the best day of the week for me.”

The group meets every single Wednesday at 6:14am on the steps by the Scioto Mile outside of COSI. They hope the community and accountability helps people get to the workout in the dead of winter as well.

For more information just check out their Facebook page.