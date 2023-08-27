LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Northwestern Local Schools announced that schools will be closed Monday to allow students and staff to attend the funeral of a child killed in a school bus crash last week.

The district also announced in a social media post Friday that all of the students injured in the crash have been released from the hospital. Officials said of the 52 students on the bus at the time of the crash, 26 were hospitalized at various facilities across Ohio.

The crash last Tuesday was the result of a man, identified by law enforcement officials as Hermanio Joseph, 35, of Springfield, allegedly driving a minivan that crossed the center lane while nearing a curve and driving into the path of the school bus. The bus driver then swerved to the right to avoid the collision, but the vehicles still hit each other and the bus went off the side of the road and down an embankment, flipping over on its top.

One student, Aiden Clark, was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Joseph appeared in Clark County Municipal Court Thursday where he was arraigned on a fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide charge. The judge set a $100,000 cash or surety bond for Joseph and entered a not guilty plea on Joseph’s behalf. Joseph, through an interpreter, requested a continuance and a court-appointed attorney.

If found guilty, Joseph faces six to 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Joseph is scheduled to be back in court Monday for a bond review.