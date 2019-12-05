No threat found after northwest Columbus Hazmat scare

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say nothing threatening was found in a northwest Columbus garage.

It’s happened on Chippenhook Ct., near Riverside Drive.

According to firefighters, a man called and reported that he received ‘RF burns’ while building some sort of ‘quantum physics generator’ in a garage. The man used words like ‘particle accelerator,’ ‘alpha rays,’ and ‘radiation’ while describing how he was burned.

Responding paramedics didn’t see any physical signs of burns.

Since radiation was mentioned, firefighters assumed the worst and evacuated 40 nearby homes as a precaution. Hazmat crews then checked the area for radiation.

The bomb squad evaluated a device in the garage and found no threat. Firefighters then brought in experts on electric and radio devices. They determined it was a ‘collection of things,’ according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

HAZMAT UPDATE: CFD – The situation on Chippenhook Court has been contained. The device thought to possibly be a capacitor, was not functional. One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle. No other injuries. pic.twitter.com/aPENFiKwnl — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) December 6, 2019

“We’re very happy that it turned out to be nothing,” said Martin.

One minor injury was reported. A firefighter sprained his ankle.

Martin said the man was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation. He said he expects inducing panic charges to be filed.