Northland grad Seth Towns commits to Ohio State basketball

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Northland basketball star Seth Towns announced he’s transferring to Ohio State. Towns picked the Buckeyes over the Duke Blue Devils.

Towns, who graduated from Northland in 2016, will be immediately available for the 2020-21 season and can play up to years with the Buckeyes.

Before narrowing his choices to OSU and Duke, Towns previously considered Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, Syracuse and Michigan.

Towns missed the 2018-19 season with an injury and elected to sit out the 2019-20 season so he could transfer and play right away for the 2020-21 season.

Towns was named the Ivy League Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season after averaging 16 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game in more than 30 games as a sophomore. He also shot nearly 42 percent from the field including 44 percent from three-point range.

In high school, Towns was a four-year starter at Northland where he set a school record for most career points (2,018), most single-season points (759) and most single-game points (47). He was also named District Player of the Year as a junior and senior.