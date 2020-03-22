1  of  6
Closings and Delays
Calvary Lutheran Church-Chillicothe Greater Christ Temple Lithopolis United Methodist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church Peace UMC Worthington Presbyterian Church

Northland grad Seth Towns commits to Ohio State basketball

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Northland basketball star Seth Towns announced he’s transferring to Ohio State. Towns picked the Buckeyes over the Duke Blue Devils.

Towns, who graduated from Northland in 2016, will be immediately available for the 2020-21 season and can play up to years with the Buckeyes.

Before narrowing his choices to OSU and Duke, Towns previously considered Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, Syracuse and Michigan.

Towns missed the 2018-19 season with an injury and elected to sit out the 2019-20 season so he could transfer and play right away for the 2020-21 season.

Towns was named the Ivy League Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season after averaging 16 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game in more than 30 games as a sophomore. He also shot nearly 42 percent from the field including 44 percent from three-point range.

In high school, Towns was a four-year starter at Northland where he set a school record for most career points (2,018), most single-season points (759) and most single-game points (47). He was also named District Player of the Year as a junior and senior.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools