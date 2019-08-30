Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

Northern lights visible over northern tier of states this weekend

Spaceweather.com

NOAA’S Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G2 Geomagnetic Storm Watch this weekend, as a strong solar wind makes its way through space toward Earth’s outer atmosphere.

The solar wind carries a fast-moving stream of electrically charged particles that collide with molecules high up in Earth’s magnetosphere triggering the northern lights, which could be visible in parts of the far northern United States where the sky is clear.

Predicting a sighting of the northern lights is challenging at best because the display depends on whether Earth is turned in the direction of the solar energy at nighttime.

The expectation is for a G2 storm, classified as a “moderate” geomagnetic storm, according to NOAA’s updated prediction.

The northern lights will not be visible in Ohio due to cloud cover, and are rarely seen south of the Great Lakes.

However, if you are spending the holiday weekend in the northern tier of states, and enjoy perfectly clear skies on vacation, take a look at the northern horizon late Saturday night.

