North Market opens in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)–The iconic North Market in downtown Columbus expanded with the opening of a brand-new location in Dublin’s Bridge Park. The plans to open the new location have been in the works since 2018.

“Is the timing optimal? Not necessarily, but we’re opening in a limited preview with four merchants and you have 22 thousand square feet, so there’s lots of area to spread out, and we’re very much a takeaway business like downtown,” said Rick Harrison Wolfe who is the Executive Director of North Market.

The downtown North Market location opened in 1876. So when the public market received a call to expand, it answered.

“We’re a non-profit organization if we could expand our mission which is to incubate and support local and independent business, of course we will,” said Wolfe.

The new Bridge Park location gave the North Market operators new ideas.

“Certainly, it’s a new build, we have a lot of as I say the mod-cons, modern conveniences we might not have downtown, some technology,” said Wolfe.

From placing numerous signs requiring customers and guests to wear masks to limiting seating options with socially-distant tables, North Market Bridge Park and the merchants are ready to safely serve fresh food and drinks, according to Wolfe.

“We were deemed essential so you know, that’s important also, we have fresh fish, that’s our first fresh merchant, we have fresh cheese, we have two bakeries,” said Wolfe. “The great news is we have a ton of outdoor space! A lot of these merchants here along the street, the windows open, you can eat outside we have garage doors, we have patios.”

Whether customers want to dine-in or take their grocery items home to cook, the North Market is excited to serve the Dublin and neighboring communities.

“And my staff and the merchants are all trained on what we need to do to keep people safe,” said Wolfe.

For a list of the hours of operation, visit: https://northmarket.org/location/bridge-park-market/