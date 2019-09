COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in north Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Moon Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

Dispatchers said the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have any information about a possible suspect. No further details were immediately available.