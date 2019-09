COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, shotspotter alerted them to a shooting in the area of E. 23rd Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police state that three people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.