Nonprofit needs clothing donations desperately

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–As temperatures drop in Central Ohio the Volunteers of America notices that donations drop also. Right now the nonprofit is in need of clothing.

Nicole Toombs is with VOA and explained that donations actuating increased when the pandemic started as families were cleaning out their closets.

“If they have stuff sitting around they need to donate in the coming months, we desperately need it now,” said Toombs.

Central Ohio residents can donate unwanted items in closets and around the house and help military veterans and families experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives. Proceeds from the sale of donated items help people find housing and employment.

“Items that people no longer wear or bring joy can become a new beginning for someone in our community. We bring donations to life again by turning items into a warm meal and housing for someone in need,” said Robert Campbell, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations for Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana. “Clothing and household items that might be old or unwanted can mean a fresh start for someone else.”

Scheduling a pick-up in Central Ohio is fast, free, and easy. VOA drivers will come directly to homes for a contactless pick-up of gently used clothing and household items. This is a free service to the community. People in the community can also safely drop off donations at any VOA thrift store or donation center, seven days a week.

For information on how to donate, visit www.voaohin.org/donatemystuff