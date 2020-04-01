Non-profit organizations need more volunteers during COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Non-profit organizations in Ohio are stepping up to reach out to some of the state’s most vulnerable populations and they need volunteers.

“Volunteers are considered essential workers,” said Stephanie Cedeño, a manager of volunteer engagement at Besa. “Getting food to people is an essential job.”

Besa is an organization which helps non-profits get volunteers for their projects to help meet the demands of the community.

“As long as you feel healthy and you are not a vulnerable population, we can use the help,” Cedeño said. “An immediate need is boots on the ground to help with the meal distribution. This pandemic has caused an influx in the need for food.”

Franklin County Public Health is helping distribute food to high-need areas and just this past Friday, they distributed 11,000 pounds of food to 219 families. On a normal day, they serve around 85 families.

“There were folks taking videos and photos of the volunteers,”Cedeño said. “They couldn’t believe how many of us were out there in the rain helping to bag produce just so they can have some food for their families.”

Cedeño added ways people can get involved include driving for Meals on Wheels, stocking food pantries or handing out food to people in need.

All non-profits Besa works with has safety measures in place to keep you as safe as possible from the coronavirus. Cedeño says being proactive now can help save lives moving forward.

“Have courage and hold on to what’s good,” she said. “What’s good right now is all of us coming together to meet the current need.”

Cedeño’s company launched a new section on its website asking for healthy volunteers to step up so they can connect people with a neighbor in need.