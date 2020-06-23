Non-profit organizations in central Ohio will give 30,000 masks to vulnerable communities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Critical COVID-19 resources for the most vulnerable population are being prepared for distribution as non-profit organizations across Columbus get ready to distribute more than 30,000 masks.

The Human Service Chamber Executive Director Michael Corey said there has been weeks of work to source the masks, to pay for them, to manufacture them, and now to package them.

He said this is the plight of non-profit organizations during this pandemic.

“I deeply appreciate the state’s slogan of ‘We’re all in this together’ and we are but we’re in different boats if we have a boat,” said Corey. “This crisis has exacerbated and prayed upon a lot of the inequities that existed in this country for a very long time.”

As the pandemic continues, resources like masks, hand soap, and sanitizer are critically important to central Ohio’s most vulnerable populations.

The 30,000 masks will go to areas where data shows there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I feel very fortunate that my job is to help the helpers,” said Corey.



Corey added he’s happy to be part of the solution, but said he needed help preparing the masks for distribution.

Besa, an organization that provides non-profits with volunteers, stepped up to help.

“They said ‘Look, we have these 30,000 masks, we have a few staff members trying to get through them, but it’s just taking so much time'” said Matthew Goldstein, CEO of Besa.



Through Besa’s website, they recruited 25 volunteers to come package the masks for distribution.

Goldstein said the lack of volunteers is an issue for non-profits and many are forced to close, which is why he said he’s proud to be part of the solution in central Ohio.



“It feels great to be able to give people opportunities to be part of the response,” said Goldstein.



Corey said they are working around the clock to keep getting PPE to non-profits. Their hope is to at some point get 100,000 cloth masks for Columbus.