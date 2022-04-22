COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 130 dogs are available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, and dogs sheltered for more than 14 days can be adopted for only $18 — the price of a dog license.

This week’s featured pet is “Lucy.” The young pup is available for $18 and wants to please her person, especially when there are treats involved.

Recently, Lucy won the shelter’s, Talent Show. You can see the quick video at this link.

When it comes to obedience training, the shelter works with the dogs — and is willing to give tips on how to train your own pet.

People interested in a dog don’t have to commit on the spot. Instead, a dog can be taken home and fostered. And it helps to alleviate the population at the shelter.

“The Franklin County Dog Shelter’s Foster-to-Adopt program is a great way to learn if one of our dogs is a good fit for your family prior to making the lifelong commitment of adoption,” said Erin Hamill with the shelter.

And during this test walk, all services for the pet will continue to be paid through the shelter. You don’t have to pay anything until you choose to adopt.

“When you Foster-to-Adopt, you will take this dog home for a pre-determined period of time while caring for them and loving them just as you would your own,” Hamill said. “During the Foster-to-Adopt period, the shelter will continue to provide any medical care necessary along with providing each foster with food, a leash and collar, and any other necessary supplies.”

Here are a few dogs who are available for adoption or the fostering program

Lucy Age: 3.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 43.4 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $ 18

Captain Cute Age: 4.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 57 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18

Bumble Bee Age: 2.2 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 54.4 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18

Feather Date In Shelter: 3/9/2022

Age: 3 Years 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 40 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Adoption Amount: $18

Blossom Date In Shelter: 3/3/2022

Age: 3 Years 2 Months (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 42.6 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Red

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Adoption Amount: $18