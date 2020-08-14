No injuries after small plane lands in Mansfield cornfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash involving two occupants, Thursday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post says a plane crash near Huntsman and Algire Roads at 7:58 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, Christopher Lyons, 36, experienced a loss of power while flying his 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing single engine airplane.

Highway patrol says he was able to maneuver the plane into a cornfield where he then slid to rest on the ground. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old female passenger.

There were no injuries reported from the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says they’re investigating to find the cause of the crash. (1 liked)