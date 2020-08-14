No injuries after small plane lands in Mansfield cornfield

News
Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

NBC4 Jobs

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash involving two occupants, Thursday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post says a plane crash near Huntsman and Algire Roads at 7:58 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, Christopher Lyons, 36, experienced a loss of power while flying his 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing single engine airplane.

Highway patrol says he was able to maneuver the plane into a cornfield where he then slid to rest on the ground. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old female passenger.

There were no injuries reported from the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says they’re investigating to find the cause of the crash. (1 liked)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools