No arrest made after shooting in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Newark are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning.

According to Newark Police, it happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Indian Valley Plaza on Deo Drive on the north side of Newark.

David Partin of Nashport, Ohio was found suffering from a gunshot wound. he was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and transferred to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting was a result of an altercation between Partin and another person. Police say they have interviewed everyone who was present. No arrests have been made.

The case has been forwarded to the Licking County Prosecutor to consider charges.