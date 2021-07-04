No. 1 recruit for 2021 J.T. Tuimoloau commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 1 recruit for the class of 2021 is headed to Ohio State. J.T. Tuimoloau, a defensive end from Sammamish, Washington, committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday. He announced his commitment on CBS Sports Network.

Congrats Buckeyes Fans!



The No. 1 player in the 2021 class, 5⭐️ DL @JT_tuimoloau, is headed to Columbus.@OhioStateFB | #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/BPJDyaKGqC — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 4, 2021

Tuimoloau chose Ohio State over Washington, Oregon, and USC after being heavily recruited by OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson who has coached first-round NFL draft picks like Nick and Joey Bosa, Chase Young, and Sam Hubbard.

Both Washington and Oregon offered a basketball scholarship as well as football to try to entice Tuimoloau.

BOOM INDEED! Ohio State lands THE commitment from JT Tuimoloau — the number 1 recruit in the 2021 class.

He is now the highest ranked defensive recruit the Buckeyes have EVER HAD. Yeah, think about that one. @nbc4i — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) July 4, 2021

Tuimoloau is a five-star prospect waited well past the nation’s two most popular signing days so he could visit his top schools. His visit to Columbus included coaches and players meeting him at the John Glenn International Airport. After his trip to Ohio State, Tuimoloau canceled an official visit to Alabama the last weekend of June.