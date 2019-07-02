Nike pulls Betsy Ross flag shoe after Colin Kaepernick complains

BEAVERTON, OR (CNN) Shoe-maker Nike yanked a new sneaker, just before it was set to hit store shelves Monday.

The “Air Max One Quick Strike Fourth of July” had already been delivered to retailers when Nike asked for them all back.

According to the Wall Street Journal, that decision was made after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick complained about the design.

The shoe features an early version of the American flag showing 13 stars in a circle representing the original 13 colonies.

Betsy Ross designed that famous flag during the American Revolution, and according to the Smithsonian, it was used as the country’s official banner from 1777 to 1795.

Kaepernick reportedly says the flag harkens back to a time of slavery.

The former quarterback started the movement among professional athletes to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.