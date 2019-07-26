Nick Bosa signs $33.5 million deal with 49ers

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed their top two draft picks to four-year contracts just before the start of training camp.

The Niners announced deals Thursday with No. 2 overall pick defensive end Nick Bosa and second-round receiver Deebo Samuel. The 49ers report to camp Friday and will hold their first practice the following day.

Bosa will be paid about $33.5 million under the deal. His older brother, Joey, missed all of training camp as a rookie with the Chargers during a contract holdout.

Samuel is slated to earn $7.7 million under his deal, according to the rookie wage scale.

San Francisco also waived offensive lineman Erik Magnuson with an injury designation and cut defensive back Alex Brown.

