NFL training camps start with enough former Buckeyes to form their own team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are enough former Ohio State University players in NFL training camps this year for them to form their own team.
According to NFL.com, 28 of the 32 NFL teams feature at least one former Buckeye with 19 teams having two or more.
A release from OSU announced there’s a total of 62 former players on current NFL rosters.
OSU is tied-for-first, with USC, in first-round picks with 81, including the second-most first-round picks in the last decade with 15. Ohio State’s 62 draft picks between 2010-19 is also second-most among college football teams in the decade, a number that includes 49 draft picks the last seven years under the tutelage of former head coach Urban Meyer and his staffs.
And the bulk of Ohio State’s 62 current NFL players were coached at least one season by Meyer: 55, including 13 players off the 2018 Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion team that posted a 13-1 record.
Here’s a look at NFL teams training camp rosters featuring former Buckeyes:
LB Dante Booker – Arizona Cardinals
DT Michael Bennett – Atlanta Falcons
CB Kendall Sheffield – Atlanta Falcons
SAF Kurt Coleman – Buffalo Bills
TE Marcus Baugh – Carolina Panthers
WR Curtis Samuel – Carolina Panthers
DE Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals
OG Michael Jordan – Cincinnati Bengals
OC Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals
LB Chris Worley – Cincinnati Bengals
CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns
WR Noah Brown – Dallas Cowboys
RB Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys
WR Devin Smith – Dallas Cowboys
RB Mike Weber – Dallas Cowboys
TE Jeff Heuerman – Denver Broncos
DT Dre’mont Jones – Denver Broncos
OT Taylor Decker – Detroit Lions
OC Corey Linsley – Green Bay Packers
WR Johnnie Dixon – Houston Texans
SAF Tyvis Powell – Houston Texans
CB Bradley Roby – Houston Texans
OG Malcolm Pridgeon – Houston Texans
WR Parris Campbell – Indianapolis Colts
SAF Malik Hooker – Indianapolis Colts
DE Tyquan Lewis – Indianapolis Colts
OG Andrew Norwell – Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Terrelle Pryor – Jacksonville Jaguars
RB Carlos Hyde – Kansas City Chiefs
LB Darron Lee – Kansas City Chiefs
DE Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers
QB Cardale Jones – Los Angeles Chargers
LS Jake McQuaide – Los Angeles Rams
LB Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins
LB Raekwon McMillan – Miami Dolphins
OT Isaiah Prince – Miami Dolphins
DT Adolphus Washington – Miami Dolphins
OG Pat Elflein – Minnesota Vikings
DT Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings
SAF Nate Ebner – New England Patriots
DE John Simon – New England Patriots
CB Eli Apple – New Orleans Saints
QB J.T. Barrett – New Orleans Saints
SAF Vonn Bell – New Orleans Saints
WR Ted Ginn Jr. – New Orleans Saints
CB Marshon Lattimore – New Orleans Saints
WR Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints
RB Rod Smith – New York Giants
CB Gareon Conley – Oakland Raiders
DT Jonathan Hankins – Oakland Raiders
SAF Malcolm Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles
P Cameron Johnston – Philadelphia Eagles
WR Braxton Miller – Philadelphia Eagles
DE Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Ryan Shazier* – Pittsburgh Steelers
DE Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers
OT Jamarco Jones – Seattle Seahawks
OG Demetrius Knox – Seattle Seahawks
TE Nick Vannett – Seattle Seahawks
SAF Damon Webb – Tennessee Titans
QB Dwayne Haskins – Washington Redskins
WR Terry McLaurin – Washington Redskins