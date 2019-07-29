NFL training camps start with enough former Buckeyes to form their own team

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are enough former Ohio State University players in NFL training camps this year for them to form their own team.  

According to NFL.com, 28 of the 32 NFL teams feature at least one former Buckeye with 19 teams having two or more.  

A release from OSU announced there’s a total of 62 former players on current NFL rosters. 

OSU is tied-for-first, with USC, in first-round picks with 81, including the second-most first-round picks in the last decade with 15. Ohio State’s 62 draft picks between 2010-19 is also second-most among college football teams in the decade, a number that includes 49 draft picks the last seven years under the tutelage of former head coach Urban Meyer and his staffs. 

And the bulk of Ohio State’s 62 current NFL players were coached at least one season by Meyer: 55, including 13 players off the 2018 Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion team that posted a 13-1 record. 

Here’s a look at NFL teams training camp rosters featuring former Buckeyes:  

LB Dante Booker – Arizona Cardinals 

DT Michael Bennett – Atlanta Falcons 

CB Kendall Sheffield – Atlanta Falcons 

SAF Kurt Coleman – Buffalo Bills 

TE Marcus Baugh – Carolina Panthers  
WR Curtis Samuel – Carolina Panthers 

DE Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals 

OG Michael Jordan – Cincinnati Bengals 

OC Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals 

LB Chris Worley – Cincinnati Bengals 

CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns 

WR Noah Brown – Dallas Cowboys 

RB Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys 

WR Devin Smith – Dallas Cowboys 

RB Mike Weber – Dallas Cowboys 

TE Jeff Heuerman – Denver Broncos 

DT Dre’mont Jones – Denver Broncos 

OT Taylor Decker – Detroit Lions 

OC Corey Linsley – Green Bay Packers 

WR Johnnie Dixon – Houston Texans 

SAF Tyvis Powell – Houston Texans 

CB Bradley Roby – Houston Texans 

OG Malcolm Pridgeon – Houston Texans 

WR Parris Campbell – Indianapolis Colts 

SAF Malik Hooker – Indianapolis Colts 

DE Tyquan Lewis – Indianapolis Colts 

OG Andrew Norwell – Jacksonville Jaguars 

WR Terrelle Pryor – Jacksonville Jaguars 

RB Carlos Hyde – Kansas City Chiefs 

LB Darron Lee – Kansas City Chiefs 

DE Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers 

QB Cardale Jones – Los Angeles Chargers 

LS Jake McQuaide – Los Angeles Rams 

LB Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins 

LB Raekwon McMillan – Miami Dolphins 

OT Isaiah Prince – Miami Dolphins 

DT Adolphus Washington – Miami Dolphins 

OG Pat Elflein – Minnesota Vikings 

DT Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings 

SAF Nate Ebner – New England Patriots 

DE John Simon – New England Patriots 

CB Eli Apple – New Orleans Saints 

QB J.T. Barrett – New Orleans Saints 

SAF Vonn Bell – New Orleans Saints 

WR Ted Ginn Jr. – New Orleans Saints 

CB Marshon Lattimore – New Orleans Saints 

WR Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints 

RB Rod Smith – New York Giants 

CB Gareon Conley – Oakland Raiders 

DT Jonathan Hankins – Oakland Raiders 

SAF Malcolm Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles 

P Cameron Johnston – Philadelphia Eagles 

WR Braxton Miller – Philadelphia Eagles 

DE Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers 

LB Ryan Shazier* – Pittsburgh Steelers 

DE Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers 

OT Jamarco Jones – Seattle Seahawks 

OG Demetrius Knox – Seattle Seahawks 

TE Nick Vannett – Seattle Seahawks 

SAF Damon Webb – Tennessee Titans 

QB Dwayne Haskins – Washington Redskins 

WR Terry McLaurin – Washington Redskins

