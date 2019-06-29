Newark police seeking aid in finding gun tied to 12-year-old’s shooting death

NEWARK (WCMH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gun used in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl last week.

Newark Police said they have yet to find the weapon used to kill Isabella Barnes last Friday.

Authorities are asking if anyone has any home surveillance video of an adult biking in the area of Ridgelawn Avenue between 9:15 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. on the night of June 22 to contact the Newark Police.

Some parents in the neighborhood where the shooting took place said they are afraid the gun will end up in the wrong hands.

“It makes me nervous and scared,” said Krissy Fortney. “We searched our yard. Who’s to say my son is not going to find it and think it’s a toy and pick it up?”

Barnes was shot while sitting on her front porch on Ridgelawn Avenue on June 21. Keegan Mummey, 18, has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting.

The incident has some parents’ emotions running high.

“I’m a mother of a small child and that could have been my son, so it’s heartbreaking,” Fortney said. “My heart breaks for that family every day.”

Neighbor Ronald Lehman is coming to grips with the reality that a young girl was shot at her own home in his neighborhood.

“Being a senior, it really hurts me,” said Lehman. “She has her whole life ahead of her.”

Lehman said he used to see Barnes playing around the neighborhood with the rest of the children on the block.

“It’s been very quiet (since her death),” he said. “The whole neighborhood seems locked down and no kids. I don’t think I’ve seen a kid all week.”

Both Lehman and Fortney said they will continue to look for the missing gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newark Police at 740-670-7215.